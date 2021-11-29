Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chelsea to play Auckland City, Al Jazira or Al Hilal in Club World Cup semis

By Press Association
November 29, 2021, 4:49 pm
Chelsea beat Manchester City in May’s Champions League final (Adam Davy/PA)
Chelsea have been drawn to face Auckland City, Al Jazira or Al Hilal in the semi-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup.

The tournament takes place between February 3 and 12 next year in the United Arab Emirates.

Thomas Tuchel’s side will enter the competition at the last-four stage after beating Premier League rivals Manchester City in last season’s Champions League final.

Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal will play the winner of the opening match between hosts Al Jazira and New Zealand side Auckland, with the Blues awaiting the victors of that subsequent second-round clash.

In the other side of the draw, Egyptian club Al Ahly will take on Mexican side Monterrey for the chance to progress to a semi-final meeting with Copa Libertadores winner Palmeiras.

Chelsea’s only previous appearance in the competition came in 2012 when they suffered a 1-0 final defeat to Brazilian club Corinthians.

Since then, the European club has won each edition, with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich the current holders.

The upcoming tournament was originally due to be held in Japan this winter before being moved to the UAE due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

