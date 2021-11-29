Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John Higgins and Stuart Bingham knocked out of UK Championship

By Press Association
November 29, 2021, 11:31 pm
John Higgins crashed to a shock defeat in York (Nigel French/PA)

John Higgins and Stuart Bingham joined the big-name exodus at the UK Championship in York after final frame defeats to Zhao Xintong and Noppon Saengkham respectively.

Three-time UK champion Higgins led 5-3 before the 24-year-old Zhao reeled off three frames in a row, clinching his 6-5 win with a nerveless break of 83.

Later Bingham battled back from 5-0 down against Saengkham to force a decider, only to sit and watch as the Thai responded with a cool century to book his place in the last 16.

Zhao Xintong won the last three frames to beat John Higgins (Nigel French/PA)

Higgins told Eurosport: “He was by far the better player, I was pretty poor all day.

“I missed a terrible red when I was 20 in front at 5-4, and when I missed that I knew I was going to lose 6-5. If you don’t take your chances you don’t deserve anything.”

World number one Mark Selby, defending champion Neil Robertson and this year’s world finalist Shaun Murphy have already been dumped out in the early stages of the tournament.

Ronnie O’Sullivan eased to victory over Mark King (Tim Goode/PA)

But there was little danger of record seven-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan joining them as he hit a century and five more 50-plus breaks in a 6-3 win over Essex veteran Mark King.

Kyren Wilson shrugged off Chinese teenager Wu Yize 6-3, while Jack Lisowski was a 6-2 winner over Graeme Dott, who faces a fine after prematurely conceding the sixth frame when he trailed by 24 points with 27 still on the table.

