Washington defeat Seattle Seahawks with late intercept for third straight win

By Press Association
November 30, 2021, 5:33 am
Washington cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Freddie Swain (Julio Cortez/AP)
A last-minute interception by Kendall Fuller has ensured Washington beat the Seattle Seahawks 17-15 to register their third consecutive victory.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson masterminded a 96-yard touchdown drive in the game’s final three minutes and hit wide receiver Freddy Swain on a 32-yard touchdown toss, but was picked off by cornerback Fuller on the ensuing two-point conversion attempt.

Washington running back JD McKissic made his former team pay by catching a touchdown pass from signal-caller Taylor Heinicke and running for another score before being taken off in the fourth with a suspected head injury.

The Seahawks’ chances of making the playoffs appeared slim following the loss, which was their third in a row.

Washington, meanwhile, jumped into the last NFC wildcard spot with the victory and will next take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Nevada.

