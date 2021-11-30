Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Far-right pundit to launch campaign for French presidency

By Press Association
November 30, 2021, 11:09 am
Eric Zemmour (AP)
Eric Zemmour (AP)

A far-right former TV pundit with multiple hate-speech convictions is poised to officially enter the race for France’s presidency.

Eric Zemmour has already shaken up the race with his anti-immigration and anti-Islam invective.

Supporters said the essayist, who has climbed in the polls despite having no hands-on political experience, will announce his candidacy around midday.

The 63-year-old polemicist, who has sometimes been likened in France to former US president Donald Trump, would be running in the April election against the as-yet undeclared incumbent Emmanuel Macron and a spectrum of other candidates from far-left to far-right.

Eric Zemmour
Mr Zemmour takes a picture with a fan outside of the Major Cathedral in Marseille (AP)

The expected launch would make official a campaign that has been gathering steam for months, but which has also stumbled of late – notably after Mr Zemmour raised a middle finger at a woman who did likewise to him last weekend.

He later acknowledged on Twitter that the obscene gesture was “very inelegant”.

The flash of temper cast fresh doubt on the temperament and presidential credentials of the author and former journalist who has been compared to Mr Trump because of his rabble-rousing populism and ambitions of making the jump from the small screen to a seat of power.

