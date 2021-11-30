Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Vet calls for urgent medical care for elephants in Pakistan

By Press Association
November 30, 2021, 1:46 pm
Pakistani zookeepers take care of elephants, which were examined by veterinarians from the global animal welfare group, Four Paws, at Karachi Zoo (AP)
Pakistani zookeepers take care of elephants, which were examined by veterinarians from the global animal welfare group, Four Paws, at Karachi Zoo (AP)

The head of a team of vets has called for urgent medical care for a pair of elephants in Pakistan’s port city of Karachi.

Dr Frank Goeritz, whose team was dispatched by the Four Paws global animal welfare group to examine four elephants in total, reported that one the creatures needs a “complicated” surgery to remove damaged and infected tusks.

A second elephant has dental problems and a medical issue with a foot, according to the vets.

Such “diseases are very painful and can lead to life-threatening situations in elephants”, the vets said, according to a report prepared by Dr Goeritz.

Pakistan Elephants
The head of the team of vets demanded urgent medical care for the creatures (AP)

The group said a Pakistani court in Karachi had asked for the animal welfare experts to assess the wellbeing of the four elephants in Karachi Zoo and Karachi Safari Park.

Overall, Dr Goeritz said, the health of the two elephants, plus two more he examined, is good.

Dr Goeritz also submitted his medical report about the condition of elephants to a local court, which sought help from the animal welfare organisation to determine if any of the elephants suffered from disease.

The visit by the vets comes a year after the rescue of a male elephant named Kaavan, who was transferred from Islamabad to Cambodia and now lives in an elephant sanctuary.

Kaavan had languished in the Islamabad zoo for 35 years, spending most of that time in chains. It also lost its partner in 2012.

