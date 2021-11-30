Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jack Grealish could return as Manchester City face former club Aston Villa

By Press Association
November 30, 2021, 2:49 pm
Jack Grealish has missed the Premier League champions’ last three games (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Manchester City’s record signing Jack Grealish could return to face former club Aston Villa on Wednesday.

The England midfielder, who joined City in a £100million deal in the summer, has missed the Premier League champions’ last three games with a knock sustained on international duty.

Team-mate Phil Foden is also hoping to prove his fitness after being sidelined for matches against Paris St Germain and West Ham in the past week.

England's Jack Grealish (right) shoots
Manager Pep Guardiola said: “In the training sessions, for Jack yesterday was his first minutes with the team. For Phil too.

“Today both will be tested to see if they can travel tomorrow to Birmingham to play.”

The midweek Premier League trip to Villa Park looks like it is coming too soon for playmaker Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgium international contracted coronavirus during the international break earlier this month and has only just completed his isolation.

“Kevin still didn’t train,” Guardiola said. “He’s negative from the last test but he could not train.”

The game will see Guardiola come up against Steven Gerrard for the first time since the former Liverpool captain became a manager.

Kevin De Bruyne (second right) celebrates scoring for Belgium
Gerrard has won his first two matches since leaving Rangers to take charge at Villa following the sacking of Dean Smith.

Guardiola added: “If he’s a manager in the Premier League, he’s already a good manager.

“I don’t believe there is one single manager in the Premier League, or even the Championship, who is not good. They are of quality.”

