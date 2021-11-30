Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Home of Marilyn Manson searched in sex assault investigation

By Press Association
November 30, 2021, 11:09 pm
Marilyn Manson (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Marilyn Manson (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Media storage devices and other items were seized as a search warrant was served on the home of the rocker Marilyn Manson in a months-long investigation of sexual assault and domestic violence, authorities have said.

Manson, 52, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, was not at his home in the Hollywood area when investigators searched it early on Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The Sheriff’s Department began investigating Manson early this year after reports of sexual assault and domestic violence between 2009 and 2011 in West Hollywood, where he lived at the time.

The women involved were not identified, but several women have publicly alleged this year that they were physically, sexually and emotionally abused by Manson around the time of the incidents under investigation, and some have filed lawsuits.

Manson’s lawyer, Howard E. King, declined to comment. Manson has denied the allegations, and King has called them “provably false”.

The search of Manson’s home was first reported by TMZ.

The 52-year-old shock rocker’s former fiancee, Westworld actor Evan Rachel Wood, named him as her abuser for the first time in an Instagram post in February.

Manson called Wood’s statements “horrible distortions of reality”.

In May, Game of Thrones actor Esme Bianco sued Manson in federal court, alleging sexual, physical and emotional abuse. Bianco says that Manson violated human trafficking law by bringing her to California from England for non-existent roles in music videos and films.

Manson deprived Bianco of food and sleep, locked her in a bedroom, whipped her, gave her electric shocks and threatened to enter her room and rape her during the night, the lawsuit alleges.

Bianco’s lawyer said she also was interviewed by law enforcement.

And Manson’s former assistant accused him of sexual assault, battery and harassment in her own lawsuit, saying he used “his position of power, celebrity and connections to exploit and victimise during her employment”.

Manson emerged as a musical star in the mid-1990s, known as much for courting public controversy as for hit songs like The Beautiful People and hit albums like 1996’s Antichrist Superstar and 1998’s Mechanical Animals.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal