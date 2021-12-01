Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa relieved after late win over Crystal Palace

By Press Association
December 1, 2021, 12:01 am Updated: December 1, 2021, 12:04 am
Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds left it late (Nick Potts/PA)
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa said “we can breathe again” after Raphinha’s stoppage-time penalty clinched his side a much-needed 1-0 win against Crystal Palace.

Raphinha converted his spot-kick in the third minute of added time after Leeds skipper Liam Cooper’s header had struck Palace defender Marc Guehi on the hand in the area.

It was a dramatic finale to what looked like being another frustrating stalemate for Bielsa’s side, who sealed just their third Premier League win of the season.

“It was a relief, we can breathe again and it was very satisfying,” said Bielsa, who was clearly delighted his players responded positively to last week’s disappointing display in a goalless draw at Brighton.

“The team fought the whole game,” he said. “That is true, it’s necessary. Either way, our team gives everything in every game.

“In that aspect, the team was very similar to the game against Leicester. Always, a victory brings happiness and in a human group happiness is indispensable.”

Leeds have come under increasing pressure after failing to reproduce the exhilarating form they showed last season and Bielsa revealed what pleased him most about a win which lifted his side five points clear of the bottom three.

“The intensity with which the team played, the constant search for a goal, even if it was difficult to get it,” he added. “The closeness, the togetherness of all the team to defend together and attack together.”

The late penalty was cruel on Palace, who had lost for the first time in eight league matches at home against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Patrick Vieira’s side always looked capable of snatching victory themselves on the counter at Elland Road, with Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha a constant threat.

Substitute Christian Benteke spurned one of the game’s best chances when heading Conor Gallagher’s cross wide at the back post and went agonisingly close with another stabbed effort.

Vieira said: “It’s a tough one, a real tough one. I thought we were the better team tonight, we created the most dangerous situations and chances. To lose the game that way is hard to take.”

Referee Kevin Friend awarded Leeds’ penalty after consulting the pitch-side monitor and Vieira had no complaints about that decision.

Leeds were awarded a late penalty
Kevin Friend awarded Leeds’ penalty after consulting the pitch-side monitor (Nick Potts/PA)

“I was expecting it (the decision). If I was on the other side I would expect the referee to give the penalty. I’ve had the chance to look at it again and it was a penalty.”

Palace lost back-to-back league games for the first time under Vieira, but the Frenchman said he could not fault his players.

“The performance tonight is more positive,” he added. “Obviously the outcome of the game wasn’t something that we wanted.

“But the performance was what I wanted from the squad, from the team, because we defended well as a team, we didn’t give them so much space, they didn’t create too many chances.

“I think we were the better team, we just didn’t take our chances and when you don’t at this level, you get punished.”

