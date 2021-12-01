Sex And The City cast explore a new chapter of friendship in trailer for reboot

The trailer for the Sex And The City reboot And Just Like That shows the classic characters talking dating apps, the future and friendship.

Sarah Jessica Parker gets back into character as New York City columnist Carrie Bradshaw, alongside Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York.

The 10-part romantic comedy drama will jump 20 years in the character’s lives and follow them taking on a “new chapter” as they navigate life and friendship in their 50s in New York City.

If you have good friends in your corner, anything is possible. #AndJustLikeThat… arrives Dec. 9 on @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/kuOUtcW7zP — And Just Like That… (@AndJustLikeThat) November 30, 2021

The short video clip opens with Bradshaw evolving from her former column to talking on a podcast, with her voice-over running throughout the trailer.

She says: “The more I live, the more I find that if you have good friends in your corner, anything’s possible.

“The future is unwritten because we’re all at different stages of life.

“And just like that, over all the years, and all the changes, you are still you.”

Throughout the video, the main trio can be seen laughing at lunch together and attending stand-up shows.

Other fan-favourites from the original series make an appearance during the trailer, including Chris Noth as Mr Big, Evan Handler as Charlotte’s husband Harry Goldenblatt, Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino and David Eigenberg as Steve Brady.

Are you ready for a new chapter? #AndJustLikeThat premieres Dec 9 on @HBOmax. pic.twitter.com/QEyaT1nxW1 — And Just Like That… (@AndJustLikeThat) November 30, 2021

The late Willie Garson, who played Bradshaw’s best friend Stanford, also briefly features alongside the actress in the short video. The actor died in September aged 57 following a battle with cancer.

New additions to the series – Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman – also make an appearance.

Choudhury’s character Seema Patel is asked by Bradshaw how many dating apps is she on, to which she responds: “I’m just waiting for someone to create a dating site which is called ‘Here’s the man you have been searching for Seema’.”

The fourth character from the classic Sex And The City quartet, Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall, will not be appearing following years of a reported rift between her and Parker.

The original series ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004, as well as two feature films released in 2008 and 2010.

– The series will air on HBO Max from December 9.