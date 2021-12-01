Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Phoenix Suns take 17th straight win as Golden State Warriors beaten 104-96

By Press Association
December 1, 2021, 10:47 am
Phoenix Suns centre Deandre Ayton (22) backs down Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (Matt York/AP)
The Phoenix Suns tied a franchise record as they claimed their 17th consecutive victory with a 104-96 defeat of the Golden State Warriors.

Phoenix had to play most of the game without guard Devin Booker, who left the court with a left hamstring injury in the second quarter before returning later to cheer on his team.

Deandre Ayton had 24 points, while veteran Chris Paul added 15 and had 11 assists in the battle between the two teams leading the Western Conference.

Golden State’s Steph Curry had a torrid evening and collected just 12 points as his side stumbled with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter.

Jaren Jackson Jr led the Memphis Grizzlies with 25 points, and Desmond Bane had 23 including five three-pointers, as the visitors won their second straight game with a 98-91 effort over the Toronto Raptors.

Kevin Durant and James Harden may have been the big names but it was James Johnson who scored two free throws with 2.2 seconds on the clock to hand the Brooklyn Nets a 112-110 victory over local rivals the New York Knicks.

CJ McCollum’s 28 points helped the Portland Trail Blazers snap a three-game losing streak in a 110-92 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

It marked the Pistons’ seventh straight defeat, while the hosts racked up 10 consecutive victories at home for the first time since 2009.

The Los Angeles Lakers did not let the loss of LeBron James, sent home earlier in the day under the league’s health and safety protocols, stop them hammering the Sacramento Kings.

Anthony Davis had 25 points and team-mate Russell Westbrook added 23 as the visitors romped home 117-92 courtesy of a dominant third quarter.

