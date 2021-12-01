Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Young Boys given all clear to face Manchester United at Old Trafford

By Press Association
December 1, 2021, 1:48 pm Updated: December 1, 2021, 2:02 pm
Manchester United’s Champions League game with Young Boys will go ahead at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Young Boys have been given special dispensation by Swiss authorities to travel to Manchester United for next week’s Champions League game.

The Old Trafford date had been placed in jeopardy by Switzerland imposing new restrictions on UK arrivals in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The restrictions mean anyone coming from the UK needs to provide a negative Covid test and quarantine for 10 days, regardless of vaccination status.

The idea of the December 8 game being played at a neutral venue was raised, but the Swiss club have now confirmed there is no need for that.

A statement read: “BSC Young Boys has received a special permit from the Canton of Bern for away games in the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Youth League.

“This means that the players and staff of the teams do not have to be in 10-day quarantine after returning from the UEFA Champions League game Manchester United-YB on Wednesday, December 8.

“This would have meant that the Swiss champions would not have been able to play the championship games against Sion (December 12) and Basel (December 15) and would also have played the last game of the year on December 19 in Lugano, coming straight from quarantine.”

Young Boys said players and staff will leave Bern on Tuesday via charter flight to Manchester and return to Switzerland on Thursday.

The group, the club said, will be in a “strictly separated bubble” as they have been in their previous five European away trips this season.

The statement added: “The BSC YB would like to thank the Canton of Bern for the flexibility and the exemption and will do everything in its power to continue to act as a role model.”

United guaranteed themselves top spot in the group by winning 2-0 at Villarreal in their last game on November 23.

