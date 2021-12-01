Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Alec Baldwin in tears during first interview since fatal set shooting

By Press Association
December 1, 2021, 7:04 pm
Alec Baldwin broke down in tears in the first interview since the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust (Evan Agostini/AP)
Alec Baldwin broke down in tears in the first interview since the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust (Evan Agostini/AP)

Alec Baldwin broke down in tears in his first interview since the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

The actor, 63, accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Hutchins when a prop gun he was holding went off during filming for the Western in New Mexico.

In his first interview since her death in October, Baldwin broke down in tears while speaking to Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos.

In a promotional clip shared on Twitter, Baldwin said of Hutchins: “She was someone who was loved by everyone who worked with her, liked by everyone she worked with and admired.

“Even now, I find it hard to believe that, it just doesn’t seem real to me.”

In the exclusive interview, Stephanopoulos asked: “It wasn’t in the script for the trigger to be pulled?”

Baldwin replied: “Well the trigger wasn’t pulled, I did not pull the trigger… No, no, no, no, no, I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them, never.”

Asked “how did a real bullet get on that set?”, the actor replied: “I have no idea, someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.”

Stephanopoulos also asked: “I think the big question, and the one you must have asked yourself a thousand times, how could this have happened?

“You’ve described it as a one-in-a-trillion shot and the gun was in your hand, how do you come to terms with that?”

The full interview will air on ABC in the US at 1am GMT on Thursday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal