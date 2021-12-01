Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nine inmates escape after gang rams vehicles into Mexican prison

By Press Association
December 1, 2021, 8:27 pm Updated: December 1, 2021, 10:19 pm
Forensic investigators work an area where a burned-out car was found after a gang rammed several vehicles into a prison and escaped with nine inmates, in Tula, Mexico, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Local media reported that the burned-out cars found in the city of Tula after the attack were car bombs. Authorities said they were investigating how the vehicles caught fire. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
A gang has rammed several vehicles into a prison in central Mexico and escaped with nine inmates in one of the most dramatic breakouts the country has seen in recent years.

Authorities in the state of Hidalgo, north of Mexico City, said the massive pre-dawn attack resulted in non-life threatening gunshot wounds to two police officers.

“It was gunfire that lasted for almost an hour,” said Tula resident Sergio Mesa, who was woken by the sound of explosions or detonations at around 4am.

State police said soldiers, police and National Guard troops had fanned out looking for the escaped inmates.

Police did not identify the armed gang involved in the prison break, but suggested one may be a gang leader.

The state’s interior secretary, Simon Vargas, said: “An armed group burst into the prison aboard several vehicles, and it is worth noting that near the prison, two vehicles were burned as part of the criminal group’s operation, as a distraction.”

Mexico Prison Break
Forensic investigators check a burned-out car (Ginnette Riquelme/AP)

Local media reported that the burned-out cars found in the city of Tula after the attack were car bombs. Authorities said they were investigating how the vehicles caught fire.

However, the condition of the two vehicles — parts were blown dozens of yards away, and the floor of one car appeared to have been punched through by a blast — suggested it was more than merely a fire.

The use of car bombs by gangs in Mexico has been extremely rare, with one attack in the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez in 2010 killing three people.

Gangs in Mexico frequently torch vehicles to distract police, and vehicles set alight can explode once the flames reach their fuel tanks.

Tula is home to a large oil refinery and the area has been plagued by gangs of thieves who drill illegal taps into government-owned pipelines to extract petrol and diesel.

It was unclear if any fuel thieves were among the escaped inmates. Authorities said the escapees had faced charges of homicide and kidnapping, among others.

State prosecutor Alejandro Habib said a large number of people took part in the apparently highly planned attack.

Mexico has seen some spectacular prison escapes in the past.

In 2015, imprisoned drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman escaped through a mile-long tunnel on a specially modified motorcycle that ran on steel rails.

He was later recaptured, extradited and is serving a prison term in the US.

In 2012, more than 130 inmates escaped a border town prison in Piedras Negras through a tunnel.

In 2010 in the northern border state of Tamaulipas, 141 inmates got out through a prison service entrance used by vehicles, presumably with the assistance of staff.

