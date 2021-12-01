Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Volcanic lava threatens church and more homes on Spanish island

By Press Association
December 1, 2021, 8:51 pm
Spanish Army soldiers stand on a hill as lava flows as volcano continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Several new volcanic vents opened in La Palma on Sunday, releasing new lava that flowed fast down a ridge and threatened to widen the impact on evacuated land, infrastructure and homes. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Spanish Army soldiers stand on a hill as lava flows as volcano continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Several new volcanic vents opened in La Palma on Sunday, releasing new lava that flowed fast down a ridge and threatened to widen the impact on evacuated land, infrastructure and homes. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

A fresh river of lava from the volcano on Spain’s La Palma island is threatening to engulf a parish church that has so far survived the eruption that shows no signs of relenting after 10 weeks.

The nearest lava flow to the Los Llanos de Aridane church has slowed down since it started over the weekend but is still only a kilometre away.

Molten rock from the September 19 eruption on La Palma, part of Spain’s Canary Islands archipelago, has consumed more than 1,500 buildings and covered over 1,130 hectares including banana farms, the island’s main source of revenue along with tourism.

Spain Volcano
Lava flows from the volcano (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

A nearby cemetery has been completely covered, burying for a second time the remains of 3,000 people.

A fissure that volcanologists believe spouted a gusher of lava has also left a gaping hole in front of a house whose bottom floor was completely covered by a mountain of ash.

“The lava is flowing mostly on top of previous flows that have hardened,” Noelia Garcia, the mayor of Los Llanos de Aridane, told Canary Islands Television.

“But we won’t dare make a prediction (about its course).”

Spain Volcano
A fissure next to a house covered with ash (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

The volcano is going strong and seismic activity in the area has increased in recent days.

Spain’s National Geographic Institute registered 341 earthquakes over the past 24 hours.

Thousands of residents have been displaced by the eruption, which has not claimed any lives on the westernmost island of the archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean off the north-west coast of Africa.

