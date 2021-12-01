Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bruno Lage worried how Wolves squad will cope with the new coronavirus variant

By Press Association
December 1, 2021, 11:01 pm
Bruno Lage is worried how his squad will cope with the new coronavirus variant (Nick Potts/PA)
Wolves head coach Bruno Lage has said that the new coronavirus variant and ongoing pandemic will present a big challenge in the upcoming winter months.

Lage confirmed prior to their clash with Burnley that Fernando Marcal had tested positive for coronavirus, which comes after Wolves revealed Daniel Podence also contracted the virus.

Wolves failed to take their chances against Burnley in their 0-0 draw and Lage praised his defenders.

Wolves were forced to name three academy graduates on the bench to fill their already thin squad. On the back of the two new cases amongst the squad, Lage expressed his concern with the busy Christmas period coming up.

He said: “If I was concerned two weeks ago, you can imagine what I am in the moment. It’s continued, but what can I say.

“That’s why I said to you and the other guys who talk week by week that’s the big challenge for us, me, my staff and my squad in December and January.”

Lage also highlighted his side’s defensive contributions after they made it three consecutive clean sheets.

“Think we did a good game for the duels, especially the three centre-backs, Max [Kilman], [Romain] Saiss and [Conor] Coady, did an amazing job to stop [Chris] Wood, [Jay] Rodriguez and [Matej] Vydra.

“Now we don’t have time to think about that, we have big ambition to play against Liverpool on Saturday in front of our own fans.

“Most important thing to look for is teamwork. Also, after 14 games opponents have worked (out) the way we play. If we can find the spaces and we move the ball we can play our game and create the chances.

“There are good things we can take from this game, one more point in the Premier League,” Lage added.

Burnley have just one win in the league but they managed to make it five unbeaten and kept a rare clean sheet.

Sean Dyche said: “We didn’t quite find what we wanted offensively.

“The structure defensively was good so pleased with that.

“On the whole, we wanted to win but if you can’t win you take a point.

“The balance we have found lately is not winning them but not losing them either.

“One defeat in eight is pretty strong form. We were very good defensively tonight and offensively we have to find our moments.”

