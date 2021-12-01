Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Unusual’ show from Chelsea after fan’s cardiac arrest halts win – Thomas Tuchel

By Press Association
December 1, 2021, 11:22 pm Updated: December 1, 2021, 11:28 pm
Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea won a hard-fought match after a Watford fan suffered a cardiac arrest 12 minutes in (Mike Egerton/PA)
Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea won a hard-fought match after a Watford fan suffered a cardiac arrest 12 minutes in (Mike Egerton/PA)

Thomas Tuchel admitted his Chelsea side put in an “unusual performance” after Hakim Ziyech’s winner kept them top of the Premier League following a match that was temporarily halted after a medical emergency in the stands.

Chelsea won a hard-fought game 2-1 after a Watford fan suffered a cardiac arrest 12 minutes into the match. Medical staff from both teams raced across the pitch to assist the supporter, who was stabilised and then carried out on a stretcher to be taken to hospital.

When the match resumed it was Chelsea who took the lead, with Mason Mount stroking the ball past Daniel Bachmann after 30 minutes.

Medical staff attend to an emergency in the stands in the match between Watford and Chelsea
Medical staff attended to an emergency in the stands (Mike Egerton/PA)

However, the visitors’ advantage did not last long and Emmanuel Dennis fired an equaliser into the bottom corner just before the break, only for substitute Ziyech to slot the ball past Bachmann to secure maximum points deep into the second half.

“(It was a) very sloppy and it was a very unusual performance for us,” Tuchel said after the game. “I had the feeling we were not ready.

“I have to get the team ready and obviously I didn’t prepare them for what was coming because for the first time we were completely underperforming as a team.

“We did not cope well with the first balls, we did not cope well with the pressure and we did not cope well with the second balls.”

He added: “It was a very unusual performance for us so I think today that I will not like to focus long on this match because we play on Saturday again and there are some reasons that did not make it easy for us.

“Watford played with a lot of enthusiasm and we struggled in the basics. I don’t know why but it was like this.

“We are in this together and we got a lucky win today.”

Mason Mount celebrates scoring the opening goal
Mason Mount celebrates scoring the opening goal (Mike Egerton/PA)

The players were off the pitch for around 25 minutes before returning to the field for a five-minute warm-up and the match resumed with the clock set at 12 minutes.

When asked about the incident, Tuchel said: “All the best from us, all thoughts from Chelsea and from the dressing room. Hopefully everything is going well – that is the most important thing.”

Watford manager Claudio Ranieri believes his side deserved at least a point after pushing the league leaders all the way through the match.

“What can I say? It’s unbelievable what happened, but that’s football,” said the Watford boss.

“I’m very satisfied and very proud of my players and we must continue this way.

“I think we deserved at least a point, we played very, very well. I’m very proud of my players, that’s it.”

