Kevin Love shines as Cleveland claim first victory at Miami Heat in 11 years

By Press Association
December 2, 2021, 7:28 am
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love led the way (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love led the way (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

The Cleveland Cavaliers won at the Miami Heat for the first time in 11 years on Wednesday night, recording a 111-85 road-trip victory.

Led by 22 bench points from veteran Kevin Love – ably assisted by Jarrett Allen (19 points, 11 rebounds) and Evan Mobley (17 points, 11 rebounds), they were far too strong for their hosts.

Giannis Antetokounmpo posted 40 points for champions Milwaukee Bucks, including the game-winner, as they edged Charlotte Hornets 127-25, with LaMelo Ball putting up 36 points for the losers.

Twenty-eight points and 14 assists from Luka Doncic powered the Dallas Mavericks to a 139-107 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, while 16 points and 11 rebounds from Richaun Holmes helped the Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Clippers 124-115.

Jayson Tatum led the way for the Boston Celtics with 26 points and 16 rebounds as they held off the Philadelphia 76ers 88-87 and 24 points from Cole Anthony saw the Orlando Magic get the better of the Denver Nuggets 108-103.

Montrezl Harrell put up 27 points from the bench as the Washington Wizards beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-107 and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 39-point haul was in vain as the Oklahoma City Thunder lost 114-110 to the Houston Rockets.

