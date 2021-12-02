Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
China clears Boeing 737 Max to fly again

By Press Association
December 2, 2021, 1:05 pm
Investigators blamed the crashes on a computer system that pushed the plane’s nose downwards in flight (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
China’s aviation regulator has cleared the Boeing 737 Max to return to flying, with technical upgrades, more than two years after the plane was grounded worldwide following two fatal crashes.

China is the last major market where the Boeing 737 Max was awaiting approval, after the United States allowed flights to resume in December 2020 and European Union regulators gave permission in January. Brazil and Canada have also given approval.

Governments grounded the Boeing 737 Max after a total of 246 people were killed when a Lion Air flight crashed in Indonesia on October 29 2018 and an Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed on March 10 2019.

Investigators blamed a computer system that pushed the plane’s nose downwards in flight that could not be overridden by pilots.

Chinese pilots would need to complete new training before commercial flights could begin, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said on its website.

It also said Boeing would be required to install additional software and components.

“CAAC considers the corrective actions adequate to address this unsafe condition,” the agency said in an airworthiness directive.

Boeing’s shares jumped 4.25% in pre-market trading on Thursday.

“The CAAC’s decision is an important milestone toward safely returning the 737 Max to service in China,” Boeing said in a statement.

It said the company was working with regulators “to return the airplane to service worldwide”.

Boeing fired Dennis Muilenburg, the chief executive in charge at the time the 737 Max was developed. And the company agreed, in a settlement of a lawsuit by shareholders, to add a board member with a background in aviation or aerospace engineering or product safety and to create a safety ombudsman’s office.

Boeing, headquartered in Chicago, was required to redesign the system during a process overseen by an unusually broad array of regulators from the US, Europe, China and the Middle East.

China has the largest 737 Max fleet after the US, with 97 aircraft operated by 13 carriers before the suspension, according to state media.

China is especially important to Boeing and its European rival, Airbus Industrie, because they are counting on its expanding travel market to propel sales growth. North American and European demand is forecast to be flat in coming decades.

In January, Boeing agreed to a 2.5 billion US dollars (£1.9 billion) settlement with the US justice department to avoid criminal prosecution for misleading regulators about the safety of the Max. Most of the money would go to airlines that bought the jets.

