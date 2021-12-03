Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? – survey highlights a festive divide

By Press Association
December 3, 2021, 6:50 am
Bruce Willis (Ian West/PA)
Bruce Willis (Ian West/PA)

People debate whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie or not as much as whether to have Brussels sprouts for Christmas dinner, a survey has found.

The action film starring Hollywood star Bruce Willis was first released in 1988 but it still divides the country, as a YouGov poll found 47% of people questioned believe it is not a festive film, while 44% insist it is.

The Oscar-nominated movie sees Willis as New York City police detective John McClane, who is caught up in a terrorist takeover of a Los Angeles skyscraper while visiting his estranged wife for a Christmas Eve party.

More than 2,000 adults took part in the survey, which also found there is a divide between men and women on the film’s genre, with 50% of men who have seen the movie saying it is a Christmas movie, compared with just 37% of women.

The main reason people believe the movie should be a part of the Christmas catalogue is because the movie is set at a Christmas party (72%), while 37% of those who voted believed it fell into the action genre.

During a TV special, Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis, in 2018, the actor said: “I did this roast for one reason and for one reason only, to settle something once and for all.

“Die Hard is not a Christmas movie! It’s a goddam Bruce Willis movie. So yippee ki yay to all of your m************”, quoting the character’s catchphrase.

A Good Day To Die Hard Premiere
The entire Die Hard franchise is available to stream on Disney+ from December 3 (Yui Mok/PA)

The survey found people debated the topic as much as whether to watch the Queen’s speech or not, and if they should have sprouts with their Christmas dinner, but they were only the joint sixth most popular disputes.

The most hotly discussed things at Christmas, the survey said, were what time to open presents, at number one, what movies to watch, in second place, and who is doing the washing up, in the third spot, according to the YouGov poll.

The entire Die Hard franchise, five films in total, is available to stream on Disney+ from December 3.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal