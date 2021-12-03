Dallas respond to losing run and see off New Orleans By Press Association December 3, 2021, 7:53 am Tony Pollard starred for the Dallas Cowboys (Brett Duke/AP) NFC East leaders the Dallas Cowboys bounced back from a two-game losing run with a 27-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Without head coach Mike McCarthy following a positive Covid-19 test, the Cowboys put a close game to bed in the third quarter with Tony Pollard’s 58-yard touchdown run. That’s a #DallasCowboys win! #DALvsNO | @WinStarWorld pic.twitter.com/ouuU4cc2Rz— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 3, 2021 The Cowboys managed four interceptions in a single game for the first time since 2010 in an impressive defensive display. The Saints’ losing streak now stands at five straight games, while Dallas improve to 8-4. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal New Orleans Saints suffer fourth straight loss as Buffalo Bills roll to victory Mike Evans breaks Tampa Bay Buccaneers record in victory over New York Giants Jonathan Taylor scores five touchdowns as Indianapolis Colts beat Buffalo Bills Phoenix Suns rally to beat Dallas Mavericks and snatch 11th straight victory