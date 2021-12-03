Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
US steps up disclosure pressure on Chinese companies

By Press Association
December 3, 2021, 8:17 am
The US Securities and Exchange Commission building in Washington (AP)
Chinese companies will have to disclose more information about audits and whether they are controlled by a government or else leave US stock markets, under a rule approved by American securities regulators.

The rule approved on Thursday by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) steps up a long-running stand-off between Washington and Beijing over how much information companies with US-traded shares must disclose.

Companies that used an auditor in a foreign jurisdiction will be required to confirm they are not “owned or controlled by a government entity” there, according to the SEC.

Companies also will be required to disclose additional information in annual reports.

Trading prohibitions can be imposed on some companies, the SEC said.

Other governments cooperate with US demands for more financial details from companies to prevent false reporting.

But Beijing, citing security concerns, refuses to allow the US Public Companies Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) to review the work of Chinese auditors.

Hundreds of Chinese companies have raised tens of billions of dollars in US financial markets, but their status is a matter of growing dispute with Beijing.

The latest rule applies to audit firms the PCAOB is “unable to inspect or investigate”, the SEC said, a group that would be mostly Chinese.

Separately, the US government earlier barred Americans from investing in the stocks, bonds and other securities of Chinese companies deemed to be linked to the ruling Communist Party’s efforts to upgrade its military technology.

