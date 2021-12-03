Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Britain wants suspected Russian spy extradited from Germany

By Press Association
December 3, 2021, 2:33 pm
The British Embassy in Berlin (Fiona Hanson/PA)
The British Embassy in Berlin (Fiona Hanson/PA)

German authorities say they have received a request from the UK to approve the extradition of a suspected Russian spy who worked at the British Embassy in Berlin.

Brandenburg state prosecutor Marc Boehme confirmed a report by Der Spiegel that Britain asked for the extradition of David S, a British citizen who was arrested at his home south west of Berlin in August.

Federal prosecutors accuse the suspect, whose full name was not released for privacy reasons, of having spied for the Russian intelligence service at least since November 2020.

Before his arrest he worked at the British Embassy in the German capital and allegedly passed on documents he received at work to the Russians.

Mr Boehme was unable to say how long it might take to consider the extradition request.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal