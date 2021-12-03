Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Manchester City handed quadruple injury boost ahead of Watford trip

By Press Association
December 3, 2021, 3:15 pm
Kevin De Bruyne has handed City a boost (Martin Rickett/PA)
Champions Manchester City are almost back to full strength as they travel to Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Manager Pep Guardiola claimed his squad were facing an “emergency” ahead of their midweek win at Aston Villa as they were hit by injury, illness and suspension problems.

That emergency now seems to be over with playmaker Kevin De Bruyne heading a host of players that could return at Vicarage Road.

Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola will have some of his big guns back (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The Belgium international has been sidelined with coronavirus but is now back in training while Ilkay Gundogan, John Stones and Kyle Walker – all absent on Wednesday with knocks – are back in contention.

With Jack Grealish and Phil Foden having made the bench at Villa Park and Aymeric Laporte available again after suspension, only long-term casualty Ferran Torres is still out.

Guardiola said: “Except Ferran all of them are ready to travel to London.

“It is much better. I said before the game against Aston Villa we need everyone and it is much better to have everyone.”

The top three in the Premier League of Chelsea, City and Liverpool have opened up a gap from the rest over the last couple of weeks but Guardiola is wary of the threat of Watford.

New manager Claudio Ranieri, the veteran Italian who guided Leicester to the title in 2016, has brought fresh enthusiasm to the club and they scored a stunning 4-1 win over Manchester United a fortnight ago.

Guardiola said: “Football has to be grateful we still have important people like Claudio Ranieri. What he’s done in his career is amazing.

“Of course Leicester is the benchmark but with what he has done in Spain, Italy, France, everywhere, I admire this type of person.

Manchester City v Wycombe Wanderers – Carabao Cup – Third Round – Etihad Stadium
Ferran Torres, right, misses out through injury (Barrington Coombs/PA)

“After they lost to Liverpool he was confident to say, ‘If they follow me we will win’. I admire a lot that passion and energy. It will be a pleasure to see him again.

“I know results against him are not always good. I know exactly what they want to do but what they do they do it really well.

“We have to be careful and make another good performance.”

