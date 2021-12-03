Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Martin Brundle: Lewis Hamilton not ready to hand over baton to Max Verstappen

By Press Association
December 3, 2021, 6:20 pm Updated: December 3, 2021, 6:40 pm
Lewis Hamilton set the pace in practice for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Amr Nabil/AP).
Lewis Hamilton set the pace in practice for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Amr Nabil/AP).

Martin Brundle has warned Max Verstappen that rival Lewis Hamilton is not ready to hand over the Formula One title-winning baton as the seven-time world champion shows no let-up in his fight for a record eighth crown.

Verstappen holds a slender lead of just eight points with two races to go and there was little to split the title protagonists on the first day of practice at the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Hamilton set the pace in first practice, edging out Verstappen’s Red Bull by 0.056 seconds and followed that up by being fastest in the second practice, with Verstappen down in fourth as a big crash for the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc ended the session early.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton was fastest on the opening day of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Hassan Ammar/AP)

The speed of Hamilton’s Mercedes once again showed he is up for the fight, having won the last two races to reduce the gap in the drivers’ standings and keep alive his hopes of eclipsing Michael Schumacher to become the only eight-time F1 champion.

Verstappen, meanwhile, is aiming for a maiden crown but Brundle insists the Dutchman should not see any potential title victory as the end of Hamilton’s dominance.

Asked if the current fight had a feeling of the changing of the guard to it, Sky pundit Brundle replied: “I do – but one guard doesn’t want to move over does he?

“Lewis is 37 in January and he’s got all the glory, all the money. I think I described it as a trophy warehouse he must have by now – it’s not a room is it, or a cabinet?

Martin Brundle
Martin Brundle believes the F1 title race is far from over (David Davies/PA)

“He still seems to have all the same motivation and work ethic, work-rate and determination I’ve ever seen him have.”

Brundle also turned to football when asked if he would rather be the hunter or the hunted in the narrow title fight.

“I’d rather have the speed than the points right now,” he said.

“A good soccer analogy – you’d rather have the points than the games in hand.

“I think, if Lewis carries on at that rate of knots and if Valtteri (Bottas) can get involved and have one of his on-form days, then who knows?

“One mishap around here and Max is the world champion, one mishap for Lewis…because it wouldn’t be difficult around here, that’s for sure.”

This was the first day a Formula One car had driven around the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in earnest – although Brundle himself had taken an old edition for a spin on Thursday evening – with Leclerc’s smash into the barrier at turn 22 showing there is no room for error on the fastest street track in the sport.

“I think there are some areas you need to pay a lot of respect to,” Brundle said of the latest track to host F1.

“It comes at you thick and fast. You constantly seem to be going around a blind wall. There are a couple of corners you don’t want to crash on – 22 and 23 would be primary in that where it’s marginal to say the least.

“It is sketchy in places, dangerous I think it’s too strong a word, but definitely sketchy.

“This place will bite. In a way this is brilliant towards the end of the season but if I was Red Bull and Mercedes I would be thinking: ‘I don’t need the extra jeopardy of this place right now’.

“We want all the jeopardy and the surprise and I think that is what has made it such a great year – we’ve had that jeopardy this year.

“I think it’s what F1 needed to be honest. Another victory at a canter for Lewis or Mercedes would have had everybody yawning by half-season.”

