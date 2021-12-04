Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Russia planning Ukraine invasion, US intelligence finds

By Press Association
December 4, 2021, 3:35 am Updated: December 4, 2021, 6:48 am
American intelligence officials have found Russian planning is underway for a possible military offensive that could begin as soon as early 2022 (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/AP)
American intelligence officials have found Russian planning is underway for a possible military offensive that could begin as soon as early 2022 (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/AP)

American intelligence officials have found Russian planning is under way for a possible military offensive against Ukraine that could begin as soon as early 2022.

The new intelligence finding estimates the Russians are planning to use an estimated 175,000 troops and almost half of them are already deployed along various points near Ukraine’s border, according to an official with US President Joe Biden’s administration who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The official added that the plans call for the movement of 100 battalion tactical groups along with armour, artillery and equipment.

It comes as Russia has picked up its demands on Mr Biden to guarantee that Ukraine will not be allowed to join Nato.

On Friday he pledged to make it “very, very difficult” for Russian leader Vladimir Putin to take military action in Ukraine.

US intelligence officials have seen an increase in Russian propaganda through the use of proxies and media outlets to denigrate Ukraine and Nato ahead of a potential invasion, the White House official said.

Asked about the intelligence finding as he set out for the presidential retreat at Camp David on Friday evening, Mr Biden reiterated his concerns about Russian provocations.

Ukrainian soldiers sits in a fighting position on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels
Ukrainian soldiers have spent years battling pro-Russian rebels (Andriy Dubchak/AP)

“We’ve been aware of Russia’s actions for a long time and my expectation is we’re going to have a long discussion with Putin,” he said.

The risks of such a gambit for Mr Putin would be enormous.

US officials and former diplomats say while he is clearly laying the groundwork for a possible invasion, Ukraine’s military is better armed and prepared today than in past years and the sanctions threatened by the West would do serious damage to Russia’s economy.

It remains unclear if Mr Putin intends to go through with what would be a risky offensive, they say.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]