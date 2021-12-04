Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Antonio Conte calls on Tottenham to maintain push for a place in the top four

By Press Association
December 4, 2021, 9:02 am
Antonio Conte wants Tottenham to push on in the battle for a place in the top four (John Walton/PA)
Antonio Conte wants Tottenham to exploit their position in the race for the Premier League top four against Norwich.

Spurs find themselves back in the mix for Champions League qualification after two wins and a draw from Conte’s first three games in charge.

They are two points behind West Ham with a game in hand, which is a quick turnaround from a side that looked destined to finish in mid-table under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Antonio Conte has called on Tottenham to maintain their momentum against Norwich (John Walton/PA)

Conte is not looking too far ahead, but knows the visit of Norwich is a good chance to further their position.

“I think in this moment it’s more important to go game by game,” he said. “I think it’s very important to look at ourselves, not others.

“The table is surely very important. I always said we want to try to stay close to the first positions. When you stay close, you can improve with work, we can improve with time, to improve many aspects with the players. And then we’ll see what happens.

“Surely we need to improve, to be very good. Also to also hope that other teams can slip.

“But at the same time, we have to stay there, very close. And there’s only one way to do this: to get three points.

“Norwich is another important difficult game but it’s very important to get three points. The players know we have to exploit this moment and situation, have a good momentum and stay there.

“To make points, the table is important. The win (against Brentford) gave us confidence and trust in the work and idea. For us, it’s very important to exploit this situation.”

Conte has been impressed by the talent of Son Heung-min (John Walton/PA)

The return to form of Son Heung-min will be helpful, with the South Korean scoring one and making another in the victory over Brentford.

It was Son’s 75th Premier League goal for Spurs but first since mid-October and Conte knows he has a talent at his disposal.

“For me, Sonny is a really, really good player, a top player,” Conte said.

“He’s a modern player. He has great quality. He’s fast, he’s resilient, he’s strong. When you have all these characteristics, it means that you’re a top player and Sonny has all these characteristics.”

