Brendan Rodgers seeks consistency from ‘outstanding’ James Maddison

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers believes James Maddison is rediscovering his best form.

The 25-year-old endured a difficult start to the season and was benched for six games in September and October as he struggled for performances.

However, Maddison excelled in wins against Manchester United and Spartak Moscow on his return to the team and has continued to impress recently with three goals and three assists in his last three matches in all competitions.

James Maddison, centre left, celebrates his goal against Southampton (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Rodgers thinks the midfielder is getting back to his best and he now wants Maddison to show his quality on a regular basis.

“It’s about consistency and working very hard and when he is at that level he is an outstanding player,” said the Leicester boss, whose side travel to Aston Villa on Sunday.

“He was a catalyst for us in the Southampton game. His goal and his courage to go and take the ball and his creating space. James is clever, he’s bright and he finds space well.

“But not only that, towards the end of the game he was getting back and making blocks and working very hard for the team.

“It is just getting that run of consistency now and backing up all that good play over many games, that is the challenge for James.

“It is natural that sometimes form dips but he has that quality and that mentality to really push on again and we have seen over the last four or five games him really looking to get back and make a mark and he is really focused on doing that, and we have seen that in his play.”

On JM10's recent performances ✊ "It’s that consistency and working very hard. When he’s at that level he’s an outstanding player. Not only that, his ability to get back, he was out there blocking crosses for the team. He’s got that mentality and quality." pic.twitter.com/1wjQqDkZIl — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 3, 2021

Leicester head to Villa Park having won just one of their last five Premier League matches. Despite that, the Foxes, while 10th in the table, are only five points behind fourth-placed West Ham going into this weekend’s round of fixtures.

Rodgers said: “Without being consistently brilliant this season we’re there or thereabouts so we’re hoping that, as the season goes on, we can find that consistency and mentality to challenge again. That’s the plan.

“It’s important to be in contention. The last few seasons we’ve been up there and in that top four and as long as you’re in contention, you build from that and that’s what we’re aiming to do.”

Youri Tielemans (calf) and James Justin (knee) have both resumed training but Sunday’s match may come too soon for the pair.

Maddison is being treated for a glute issue following the midweek draw at Southampton but the midfielder is expected to be fit.