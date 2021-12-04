Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The stars aligned – New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel celebrates 10-wicket haul in India

By Press Association
December 4, 2021, 12:24 pm
New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel took a perfect 10 wickets against India (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)
New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel became only the third bowler to take all 10 wickets in a Test innings on Saturday.

Playing in the city of his birth, the left-arm spinner took 10 for 119 as India were bowled out for 325 on the second day of the second Test in Mumbai.

Only England’s Jim Laker, in 1956, and India’s Anil Kumble, in 1999, have previously accomplished the feat and Patel, 33, is the first to do it in the first innings.

It was an otherwise miserable day for the Kiwis, though, as the world Test champions were skittled for just 62 in reply. Ravi Ashwin took four for eight after Mohammed Siraj had taken the first three wickets.

After the drawn first Test, India then ended a day that could prove decisive in the two-match series on 69 without loss in their second innings, 332 ahead.

The bulk of India’s first-innings runs came from opener Mayank Agarwal, who hit 150 before becoming Patel’s seventh victim.

“It is obviously quite a special occasion for me and my family,” said Patel after the innings in an interview broadcast by Sky Sports. “It’s pretty surreal.

“I don’t think you ever believe you can achieve something like this. To be able to do it in my career is pretty special.

“I think, by the grace of God, I am very fortunate that the stars have aligned to have an occasion like this in Mumbai. To be born here and then come back to achieve something like this is pretty special.”

Patel bowled 47.5 overs during the innings, more than twice as many as anyone else in the side.

Former India spinner Kumble paid tribute, tweeting: “Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10 Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day1 & 2 of a test match.”

