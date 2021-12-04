Five bodies discovered in house outside German capital By Press Association December 4, 2021, 2:40 pm Updated: December 4, 2021, 4:33 pm Police have cordoned off a single-family home in Senzig, a district of the town of Kownigs Wusterhausen in the Dahme-Spreewald district, Saturday, Dec.4, 2021. Police found five dead bodies in a home there. The police assume a homicide, a spokesman said. (Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP) German police have found five bodies in a house just outside Berlin. Officers found the bodies in Koenigs Wusterhausen, south-east of the capital, while responding to a call from someone concerned that the house’s residents had not been seen. Investigators said they believe the victims – two 40-year-olds and children aged 10, eight and four, all of whom lived in the house – were killed. They found gunshot and stabbing wounds on the bodies. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up