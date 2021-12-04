Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Five bodies discovered in house outside German capital

By Press Association
December 4, 2021, 2:40 pm Updated: December 4, 2021, 4:33 pm
Police have cordoned off a single-family home in Senzig, a district of the town of Kownigs Wusterhausen in the Dahme-Spreewald district, Saturday, Dec.4, 2021. Police found five dead bodies in a home there. The police assume a homicide, a spokesman said. (Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)
Police have cordoned off a single-family home in Senzig, a district of the town of Kownigs Wusterhausen in the Dahme-Spreewald district, Saturday, Dec.4, 2021. Police found five dead bodies in a home there. The police assume a homicide, a spokesman said. (Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)

German police have found five bodies in a house just outside Berlin.

Officers found the bodies in Koenigs Wusterhausen, south-east of the capital, while responding to a call from someone concerned that the house’s residents had not been seen.

Investigators said they believe the victims – two 40-year-olds and children aged 10, eight and four, all of whom lived in the house – were killed.

They found gunshot and stabbing wounds on the bodies.

