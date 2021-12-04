Neal Maupay leaves it late as Brighton rescue point at Southampton

Neal Maupay’s last-gasp tap-in plundered Brighton a 1-1 Premier League draw at Southampton.

The French forward produced the fastest reaction after Jakub Moder’s free-kick, to deny Ralph Hasenhuttl a win on his three-year anniversary as Saints boss.

Maupay’s sixth top-flight goal in 15 appearances rescued a point for Graham Potter’s side in the eighth minute of added time, but Brighton are still winless in 11 matches in all competitions.

Armando Broja’s smart finish had for so long appeared sufficient for Saints to grab a first win in four Premier League outings.

The Chelsea loanee coolly cut inside Shane Duffy’s last-ditch sliding tackle to slot home, but Southampton paid the price for profligacy elsewhere and for sitting too deep in the second half.

Brighton avoided another chastening afternoon at the last by snatching a point, but were left to fret over a nasty-looking injury to Leandro Trossard.

The winger was carried from the field on a stretcher suffering a suspected dislocated elbow after a collision with Nathan Redmond.

Broja twice worked himself free on goal in the afternoon’s opening exchanges, only to let Brighton off the hook both times, with shots on target lacking the venom to hit the net.

Enock Mwepu then quickly spurned two chances of his own in response, first producing a tame effort after being allowed to turn in the box all too easily before drawing a solid save from Alex McCarthy.

An engaging, open contest harboured huge promise but could not quite deliver on quality end-product.

Duffy headed wildly over from a corner and Trossard allowed McCarthy a straightforward stop.

Saints finally delivered a telling blow just ahead of the half-hour however, as Broja kept his cool to finish in style.

The Chelsea loanee latched onto Redmond’s cushioned header and cut inside Duffy’s despairing challenge before prodding past Robert Sanchez.

Saints should have doubled their lead straight after half-time, when Broja scuffed wide after Tino Livramento’s accurate pull-back.

Maupay would have expected to score for the Seagulls just moments later, but could only angle wide with an underpowered effort.

Replacement Aaron Connolly teed up Maupay with a fine low ball, only for the Frenchman to strike too close to McCarthy for the Saints keeper to deflect clear.

Time and again Saints lived dangerously, sitting on their lead and inviting Brighton to attack. And right at the last, that approach cost the hosts dearly.

James Ward-Prowse conceded possession in his own half and Oriol Romeu upended Mwepu for a cheap free-kick.

Moder whipped the ball goalwards, forcing McCarthy to parry – and Maupay pounced to finish.

The France forward was onside because Ward-Prowse had moved back at the last minute attempting to cover the post from the free-kick, and had not rushed out quickly enough.