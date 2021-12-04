Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Liverpool hit the front after Chelsea lose at West Ham

By Press Association
December 4, 2021, 5:38 pm
Divock Origi (centre) celebrates after his late winner for Liverpool at Wolves (Nigel French/PA)
Divock Origi (centre) celebrates after his late winner for Liverpool at Wolves (Nigel French/PA)

Liverpool moved to the top of the Premier League as Divock Origi’s stoppage-time winner gave them a 1-0 victory at Wolves.

Chelsea’s defeat at West Ham earlier in the day had given Liverpool the perfect incentive for a fifth straight win in all competitions.

Jurgen Klopp’s men had scored at least two goals in their previous 18 Premier League games.

But Liverpool were blunted for once by defiant Wolves hosts until substitute Origi continued his habit of scoring important goals.

Origi fired in from close range in the fifth minute of time added on, just as it looked like the Reds would fail to score for the first time in eight months.

The Belgium international spared Diogo Jota’s blushes after the forward hit Conor Coady on the line following Jose Sa’s second-half mistake.

Chelsea were sent spinning to a second league defeat of the season as West Ham won 3-2 at the London Stadium.

West Ham United v Chelsea – Premier League – London Stadium
West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen (right) and Declan Rice celebrate after their 3-2 victory over Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

Thomas Tuchel’s side led after 28 minutes when Thiago Silva met Mason Mount’s corner with a powerful downward header and Hammers goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski was unable to keep the ball out.

West Ham levelled when Blues keeper Edouard Mendy made a mess of collecting a Jorginho backpass and compounded his mistake by bringing down Jarrod Bowen.

Manuel Lanzini made no mistake from the penalty spot, but Chelsea were ahead again moments before half-time when Mount buried Hakim Ziyech’s cross-field pass with a first-time finish.

Bowen equalised 10 minutes into the second half when his well-struck shot went through the legs of Andreas Christensen and past an unsighted Mendy.

Both sides had chances to win the game before substitute Arthur Masuaku claimed a bizarre winner four minutes from time.

Masuaku’s cross appeared to take a slight deflection to catch out Mendy at his near post and give the fourth-placed Hammers another major scalp after beating Liverpool at home last month.

Newcastle ended their wait for a league win at the 15th attempt as Burnley were beaten 1-0 at at St James’ Park.

Callum Wilson claimed his sixth goal of the season five minutes before half-time to see off fellow strugglers Burnley.

Eddie Howe’s men were decidedly second best for long periods, but Wilson was in the right place when goalkeeper Nick Pope dropped the ball at his feet.

The win lifted the Magpies off the foot of the table and above Norwich on goal difference.

Neal Maupay rescued Brighton again in a 1-1 draw at Southampton.

Maupay, who scored a late leveller at West Ham in midweek, struck deep into stoppage time after Armando Broja’s smart finish had given Southampton a 29th-minute lead.

