Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Populist leaders take steps towards building ‘big European force’, says Le Pen

By Press Association
December 4, 2021, 5:48 pm
The French far-right party leader Marine Le Pen attends a press conference with reporters in Warsaw, Poland (AP)
The French far-right party leader Marine Le Pen attends a press conference with reporters in Warsaw, Poland (AP)

European right-wing populist leaders have declared they will cooperate more closely at the European Union’s parliament in order to defend the sovereignty of the bloc’s 27 member nations.

A statement at the end of a meeting in Warsaw, Poland, fell short of a declaration to create a new alliance at the European Parliament – an idea that some of the party leaders have sought, but has so far not materialised.

However, French far-right party leader Marine Le Pen said the meeting was “a key step” towards closer cooperation.

Viktor Orban and Marine Le Pen
Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban and French far-right leader Marine Le Pen (AP)

The summit brought together party leaders from more than a dozen nations united in conservative values, nationalism and a sense that the EU is taking powers for itself never given to it in the union’s treaties.

“It’s a step forward that is very welcome and allows me to be very optimistic about the future,” Ms Le Pen said.

The party leaders agreed to meet at least every two months at the European Parliament, while another meeting is planned in Spain in two months “to continue to move forward on strengthening and creating that big European force”, Ms Le Pen added.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland’s nationalist ruling party, hosted the meeting, which was also attended by Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban and the leader of Spain’s far-right Vox party, Santiago Abascal.

The event follows a joint declaration by 16 right-wing parties in July and a visit by Ms Le Pen to Budapest in October.

Populist European leaders
Poland’s conservative ruling party leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, left, Hungarian PM Viktor Orban, right, and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, back left, stand together during a meeting of conservative populist party leaders in Warsaw (AP)

The meeting was also a show of solidarity for the Polish and Hungarian governments from like-minded politicians.

The governments of the two central European nations remain locked in a bitter stand-off with the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, which is withholding funds to both countries over democratic backsliding.

Warsaw and Budapest argue that the commission is taking a step that never was laid out in any EU treaties.

The statement Saturday said the populists need a model of cooperation to “put a stop to the disturbing idea of creating a Europe governed by a self-appointed elite”.

“We reject the arbitrary application of union law, bending or even violating the treaties. Only the sovereign institutions of the states have full democratic legitimacy,” it added.

Marine Le Pen
Ms Le Pen at the memorial to the heroes of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, in Warsaw (AP)

They also lashed out at internal guidelines the Commission had proposed substituting the term “Christmas period” for “holiday period”.

The EU retracted it after a backlash from conservatives and the Vatican.

Citing that incident, the populists said they objected to attempts “to ideologically alter our languages is a way which will detach a human being from their culture and heritage”.

Wojciech Przybylski, editor-in-chief of Visegrad Insight, a policy journal focused on Central Europe, said there is a paradox in a “transnational meeting of nationalist parties”.

He thinks the Warsaw event was organised so the party leaders can show their voters “they are not alone”.

Both the Hungarian and Polish ruling parties, he noted, are “in deep trouble”, with Mr Orban’s Fidesz party forced to leave the main group of conservatives at the European Parliament and Poland’s governing populists seeing a drop in popularity at home.

Marine Le Pen
Ms Le Pen and other far-right leaders want to work together to bring change to the European Union, which they accuse of acting like a super-state (AP)

“This is essentially a PR stunt,” Mr Przybylski said.

The Poles’ welcome of Ms Le Pen marks a recent change of heart for Poland’s governing conservatives, who had long refused to cooperate with the French presidential candidate due to her warm relations with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Ms Le Pen’s stance has been a taboo in Poland, a country long dominated by Russian and Soviet rule.

“We have as much in common with Ms Le Pen as with Mr Putin,” Mr Kaczynski remarked in 2017.

As Saturday’s meeting opened in a hotel, a small group of protesters outside blew whistles and yelled accusations that the leaders were extremists serving the interests of the Kremlin.

The demonstrators held signs saying “Russian pact”, and chanted: “Warsaw free from fascism!”

Polish party officials defended the meeting with Ms Le Pen, arguing that Europe’s mainstream leaders have done much more than Ms Le Pen to help the Kremlin – citing the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which has been supported by outgoing German chancellor Angela Merkel.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal