Chris Cuomo fired by CNN for helping ex-governor brother deal with accusations

By Press Association
December 5, 2021, 4:30 am
CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo after details emerged about how he assisted his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, as the politician faced sexual harassment allegations earlier this year (Mike Groll/Office of Governor of Andrew Cuomo/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo after details emerged about how he assisted his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, as the politician faced sexual harassment allegations earlier this year.

The network had suspended its prime-time host on Tuesday to investigate his conduct, after New York’s attorney general released details showing he was more involved than previously known in helping to strategise and reach out to other journalists as his brother fought to keep his job.

The firm recommended Chris Cuomo’s termination and CNN chief Jeff Zucker informed the anchor of the decision on Saturday.

“It goes without saying that these decisions are not easy, and there are a lot of complex factors involved,” Mr Zucker said in an email to CNN staff on Saturday.

Chris Cuomo issued a statement on Twitter calling the decision disappointing.

Even with the firing, CNN said it will continue to investigate their former anchor’s conduct “as appropriate”.

