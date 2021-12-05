Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev seal Davis Cup triumph for Russia over Croatia

By Press Association
December 5, 2021, 7:08 pm
Andrey Rublev celebrates his victory against Croatia’s Borna Gojo (Manu Fernandez/AP)
The Russian Tennis Federation completed a trophy double as Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev secured Davis Cup victory over Croatia in the final in Madrid.

A month after the Russians claimed the prize at the Billie Jean King Cup finals, Rublev defeated Borna Gojo and Medvedev saw off Marin Cilic to give the country the two most prestigious trophies in international team tennis.

Banned from competing under their flag because of violations of anti-doping rules, the Russians ensured their rankings superiority translated to silverware.

The only team with two players in the singles top 10, the RTF side completed the job before Croatia were able to play their trump card in world number one doubles team Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic.

Rublev has been a little shaky this fortnight but he hit form in the Russian team’s semi-final victory over Germany and carried that on here against Gojo, who has been the revelation of the tournament.

Ranked 279, Gojo had won his previous three singles matches against players ranked significantly higher.

He gave another good account of himself but Rublev ultimately proved too strong in a 6-4 7-6 (5) victory.

Daniil Medvedev secured the winning point for the Russian Tennis Federation (Manu Fernandez/AP)

That set the stage for US Open champion Medvedev, who had not lost a set during the event, and he produced another excellent performance, beating Cilic 7-6 (7) 6-2.

It is the first time a Russian team has won the Davis Cup since 2006 and, in his on-court interview, Medvedev said: “It feels amazing but I’m more happy for the team than for myself.

“We have an amazing team, amazing atmosphere, and I’m just happy to be part of this team and to be able to bring the points that we need. It was a pretty amazing two weeks because it’s never easy to come here at the end of the season. Two of the best weeks of my career.”

