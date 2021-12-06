Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Miles Bridges leads Charlotte Hornets past Atlanta Hawks

By Press Association
December 6, 2021, 4:22 am
Miles Bridges led the Charlotte Hornets to victory (Edward M. Pio Roda/AP)
Miles Bridges led the Charlotte Hornets to victory (Edward M. Pio Roda/AP)

Miles Bridges scored 32 points to help the Charlotte Hornets to a 130-127 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Kelly Oubre Jr. weighed in with 28 points for Charlotte as the Hornets made a season-high 17 three-pointers.

John Collins led Atlanta with a season-best 31 points and 12 rebounds.

Donovan Mitchell helped himself to 35 points as the Utah Jazz edged a 109-108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Darius Garland missed a potential game-winner for Cleveland with 2.9 seconds left.

Rudy Gobert had 20 rebounds and five blocks and Bojan Bogdanovic added 16 points and Rudy Gay had 15 for Utah.

Garland scored 31 points, Jarrett Allen had 17 points and 11 rebounds and rookie Evan Mobley had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Cavaliers.

Pascal Siakam scored 31 points, Precious Achiuwa had 10 points and 14 rebounds as the Toronto Raptors beat the Washington Wizards 102-90.

Eric Gordon and Christian Wood both scored 23 points in the Houston Rockets’  118-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

