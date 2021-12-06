Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

What can we expect from Formula One’s title decider in Abu Dhabi?

By Press Association
December 6, 2021, 3:10 pm
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will go head to head one last time in 2021
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will go head to head one last time in 2021 (Tim Goode/PA)

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen head to the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend locked on level points at the top of Formula One’s drivers’ championship.

While Hamilton has seven titles to his name and is looking for a record eighth crown, Verstappen is seeking a maiden championship success.

The pair have been trading places at the top of the standings all season and here, the PA news agency looks at how the title will be decided at Yas Marina.

So, it is as simple as winner takes all?

Essentially, yes. Hamilton has won the last three races and also set the fastest lap in Sunday’s enthralling Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, moving him level with Verstappen on 369.5 points. Neither driver needs to win in Abu Dhabi to claim the crown, it will purely be down to who finishes in the better position.

What would the title mean to each driver?

For Hamilton, a sixth championship in the last seven years would just cement his place as the greatest driver in the sport’s history. The Briton already boasts the most career wins, most pole positions, most podiums, most points and most grands prix laps led – adding an eighth title would move him clear into a field of one in that regard, too. For Verstappen, breaking the Mercedes dominance would be a fine achievement for the 24-year-old, who is already the most successful Dutch driver in the history of F1 even before a potential first championship.

Will it be a clean fight?

Max Verstappen, left, and Lewis Hamilton go wheel to wheel in Saudi Arabia
Max Verstappen, left, and Lewis Hamilton have gone wheel to wheel all season (Amr Nabil/AP)

It is hard to say. If both drivers failed to finish the race, Verstappen would be crowned world champion by virtue of winning nine races this season to Hamilton’s eight. Hamilton will no doubt be wary of an incident that would lead to the aforementioned conclusion – after the title protagonists tangled in Jeddah, the Mercedes man said of his Red Bull rival: “He’s over the limit, for sure. I’ve avoided a collision on so many occasions with the guy.”

Has anything like that happened before?

Two occasions immediately spring to mind. Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost enjoyed a storied rivalry and it came to a head at the 1990 Japanese Grand Prix – Prost needing to outscore Senna in the finale at Suzuka. But neither would finish the first lap as Senna caused an accident heading into the first corner of the race which saw both cars retire and the Brazilian crowned champion. Then, in 1994, Michael Schumacher went into the last race in Adelaide one point ahead of Damon Hill and a crash ultimately took both drivers out – with Hill accusing the German of deliberately causing the incident to seal his first world title.

Is the constructors’ title on the line?

It is, but Mercedes are very much in the driving seat. Hamilton’s win in Saudi Arabia coupled with team-mate Valtteri Bottas taking third almost on the finish line has the German marque on course for an eighth successive season. They lead Red Bull by 28 points, with Sergio Perez’s retirement in Jeddah meaning Verstappen’s 18 points were all they could add to their tally.

