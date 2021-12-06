Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Trump social media venture unveils forecast of 81m users by 2026

By Press Association
December 6, 2021, 4:14 pm
Donald Trump’s new social media company forecasts it may have 81 million users by 2026.

The figure is nearly seven million more people than voted for him in the last US presidential election.

The projection was filed with securities regulators by the company trying to bring Trump Media & Technology Group to the stock market.

The company, Digital World Acquisition Corp, said over the weekend that it has lined up one billion US dollars in promised investments for the former president’s new venture from a group of unnamed institutional investors, and it filed a copy of the presentation.

The filing also said that the deal has attracted some scrutiny from regulators.

Donald Trump
Former president Donald Trump (AP)

Digital World Acquisition, which is often referred to by its trading symbol of DWAC, said it is co-operating with “the preliminary, fact-finding inquiries” by the Financial Industry Regulation Authority and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Financial Industry Regulation Authority asked in late October and early November for a review of trading in its stock before the October 20 merger deal was announced.

That announcement sent shares of DWAC surging from 9.96 dollars to 94.20 dollars in just two days as Trump supporters and investors looking to make a quick buck piled in. The shares have since pulled back to roughly 43 dollars.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) made a request in early November for documents related to meetings of DWAC’s board, trading policies and other things.

According to DWAC, the SEC’s request said the commission’s “investigation does not mean that the SEC has concluded that anyone violated the law or that the SEC has a negative opinion of DWAC or any person, event, or security”.

