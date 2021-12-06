Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shaun Murphy narrowly avoids upset against Ng On Yee at Scottish Open

By Press Association
December 6, 2021, 10:33 pm
Ng On Yee came close to sinking Shaun Murphy in Llandudno (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Shaun Murphy narrowly avoided another upset as he edged past three-time women’s world champion Ng On Yee in the opening round of the Scottish Open in Llandudno.

Murphy trailed 3-1 in their best-of-seven encounter and looked set to become the first member of the men’s top 10 to lose to a female opponent in a ranking event.

His struggle came 10 days after he was dumped out of the UK Championship by Si Jiahui – prompting his hotly-contested claim that amateurs should not be allowed to compete in professional tournaments.

On Yee, handed a two-year tour card alongside Reanne Evans earlier this year, had opened with a break of 61, and a 60 clearance to black in the third frame took her to the brink of a famous win.

Cazoo UK Championship – Day Three – York Barbican
Ng On Yee was one frame away from a famous win (Zac Goodwin/PA)

But after clawing back level, Murphy summoned a century in the decider.

Earlier Ronnie O’Sullivan shrugged off a slow start to ease into the next round.

O’Sullivan looked on the verge of falling 3-2 behind against fellow veteran Dominic Dale before he clicked into gear with breaks of 77 and 132 to secure a 4-2 win.

O’Sullivan, who celebrated his 46th birthday on Sunday, told Eurosport: “It’s like a nine to five job now – you turn up, you try to win your first match to get your expenses paid, and you’re happy.”

The Chinese success continued as Masters champion Yan Bingtao beat Zak Surety 4-0 while Pang Junxu also whitewashed former world finalist Barry Hawkins.

World number one Mark Selby fired two centuries and three more breaks over 50 as he eased to a 4-1 win over Sean Maddocks, while Judd Trump whitewashed Robert Milkins.

