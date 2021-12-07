Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pat Cummins says Australia will tackle the Ashes in the right way

By Press Association
December 7, 2021, 7:20 am
Pat Cummins has promised to serve with a smile as Australia captain (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Pat Cummins has promised Australia will compete for the Ashes “with a smile on our face” under his leadership.

Cummins was elevated to the captaincy after predecessor Tim Paine’s shock departure from the role last month, with the wicketkeeper undone by revelations of a historic sexting scandal.

Paine himself was unexpectedly drafted for the prestigious job in the aftermath of the Cape Town ball tampering scandal that temporarily brought down Steve Smith and David Warner, but his early claims to virtue had already started to ring hollow by the time he was compelled to resign.

Cummins, on the other hand, appears to boast an unimpeachable manner with his warm manner proving no barrier to his status as a world class pace bowler.

Cummins (right) wants to avoid unseemly behaviour despite the pressure of an Ashes series.
And, speaking on the eve of the first Ashes Test at The Gabba, he laid out a blueprint for how the side should conduct themselves on his watch.

“When I stay relaxed I play my best cricket, most people play their best when they’re relaxed,” he said.

“I want to make sure everyone does what they do best and don’t get caught up in too much unneeded fighting. You don’t need to go out looking to pick a fight.

“We have a lot of fun and enjoy our cricket but we’re relentless when we get our chance. We’ll do it with a smile on our face.

“I’m big believer in concentrating on our own game and making sure that’s in order, not getting too caught up in what the opposition is doing. Hopefully I’ll keep sticking to that and I’ll be encouraging my team-mates to do that – it’s Test cricket so there’s going to be some heated moments but we’ll keep it in check.

“The last few years has put everyone on notice, so I don’t think you’ll see too many people getting out of line.”

Paine has taken a break from the game following the revelations about his exchanges with a former employee of Cricket Tasmania, but Cummins revealed the 36-year-old was still able to have some input on the series he had hoped to play a leading role in.

“It’s been good to chat (to him). He still wishes he was up here and part of it all but he needs to be home,” said Cummins.

“I’ll keep leaning on him for ideas on how to work with our players, he’s got great experience and he’s a great guy who I’ll keep learning off.”

