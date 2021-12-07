Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
China accuses US of violating Olympic spirit through diplomatic boycott

By Press Association
December 7, 2021, 8:37 am Updated: December 7, 2021, 3:04 pm
The US will not send diplomats to the Games (Mark Schiefelbein/PA)

China has accused the United States of violating the Olympic spirit after the Biden administration announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Games amid human rights concerns.

Campaigners have pushed for a full-blown boycott of the Games, accusing China of rights abuses against ethnic minorities.

The US decision falls short of these calls but comes at an exceptionally turbulent time for relations between the powerhouse nations and was met with a barrage of criticism from China.

The White House said it would ‘not be contributing to the fanfare of the Games’ (Ng Han Guan/AP)

The US was attempting to interfere with the Beijing Games “out of ideological prejudice and based on lies and rumours,” foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters.

The boycott “seriously violates the principle of political neutrality of sports established by the Olympic Charter and runs counter to the Olympic motto ‘more united’,” the spokesman said.

As he did the previous day, Mr Zhao vowed that China would respond with “resolute countermeasures” but offered no details.

“The US will pay a price for its practices. You may stay tuned for follow-ups,” Mr Zhao added.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China would respond with ‘resolute countermeasures’ (Liu Zheng/AP)

On Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the Biden administration would fully support US athletes competing at the Games but would not dispatch diplomats or officials to attend.

Ms Psaki said the US had a “fundamental commitment to promoting human rights” and that it “will not be contributing to the fanfare of the Games”.

The diplomatic boycott comes as the US attempts to thread the needle between stabilising difficult relations with Beijing and maintaining a tough stance on trade and political conflicts.

The US has accused China of human rights abuses against Muslim Uighurs in northwest Xinjiang province, suppressing democratic movements in Hong Kong, committing military aggression against the self-ruled island of Taiwan and more.

Other major countries have yet to say if they will follow the American lead.

Performers take part in a ceremony to mark 100 days until the opening of the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing (Andy Wong/AP)

Beijing has denounced US criticisms and punitive sanctions as interference in its internal affairs and placed visa bans on American politicians it regards as anti-China.

Mr Zhao warned the US to “stop politicising sports” and cease what he said were actions undermining the Beijing Winter Olympics, “otherwise it will undermine the dialogue and co-operation between the two countries in a series of important areas and international issues”.

The dispatching of high-level delegations to each Olympics has long been a tradition among the US and other leading nations.

Then-US president George W Bush attended the opening of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Summer Games, while First lady Jill Biden led the American contingent to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo this year.

