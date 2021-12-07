Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Thomas Tuchel runs ‘well-oiled’ system at Chelsea – Zenit boss Sergei Semak

By Press Association
December 7, 2021, 11:06 am
Sergei Semak has hailed Thomas Tuchel (pictured) for transforming Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)
Sergei Semak has hailed Thomas Tuchel (pictured) for transforming Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

Zenit boss Sergei Semak has heaped praise on Thomas Tuchel’s “well-oiled” Chelsea system.

Chelsea will travel to face Zenit in St Petersburg on Wednesday, where the Blues can seal top spot in Champions League Group H.

If the Premier League side equal or better Juventus’ result against Malmo they will secure first place and a potentially more favourable last-16 draw.

Chelsea ground past Zenit 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in September, but Semak knows the quality of craftsmanship that manager Tuchel has put into refining his tactical set-up.

“You’re talking about individual players but I would like to point out the importance of the system in general, they are like a German machine, well-oiled,” said Semak.

“Every person on the pitch knows what to do and how to do it.

So I would like to refrain from talking about individual qualities, and concentrate more on Chelsea as a team.”

Zenit cannot progress in the Champions League, but that will not stop the hosts throwing everything at Wednesday’s contest.

“Playing in the Champions League is always a motivator in itself,” said Semak.

“We always want to show our best. It doesn’t always happen but it doesn’t mean we won’t try and it doesn’t mean we won’t try to show our best qualities.”

Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren should line up against Chelsea and warned his Zenit team-mates to expect an attacking approach from the visitors.

“Chelsea are a top team and the philosophy of the coach, he always wants to win, and I don’t think they will come tomorrow and sit back and wait for anything,” said Lovren.

“They know what they want, they have this system how they want to play.

“Injury-wise maybe it’s a plus for us but if we defend well, all together, we did it in the first game there, and we will have our chances for sure and we should use them. And that’s all that matters for us.

“We are really focused, we will play for pride, for the badge of the club, especially at home in front of our supporters.

“We want to finish with our heads held high, we have nothing to lose so we should enjoy the game and play our best football.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal