Dozens of inmates killed in Burundi prison fire, says government By Press Association December 7, 2021, 3:19 pm Security forces and others gather at the scene (AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Thirty-eight prisoners have been killed in a fire in Burundi, the government said. Vice President Prosper Bazombanza announced the deaths following the blaze in Gitega, the country’s political capital, on Tuesday morning. More than 60 other people had been injured and the death toll could rise. The prison in Gitega is overcrowded with more than 1,500 inmates in cells designed to hold 400, according to local reports. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Prison officer who said he was sacked for whistleblowing over death of Aberdeen inmate loses unfair dismissal claim Bid to rescue trapped miners in Russia as 11 killed and dozens injured in fire Ecuador prison gun battle leaves 68 dead South Africa’s last apartheid president FW de Klerk dies at 85