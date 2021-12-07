Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Suspect in killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi arrested in France

By Press Association
December 7, 2021, 5:28 pm
Jamal Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in 2018 (Johnny Green/PA)
A suspect in the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been arrested in France, a French judicial official has said.

The official said the suspect was being detained on Tuesday on the basis of a Turkish arrest warrant.

French radio RTL said the Saudi suspect, Khalid Aedh Al-Otaibi, was arrested at Charles de Galle airport near Paris as he was trying to board a flight to Riyadh.

Mr al-Otaibi was one of more than a dozen Saudi officials sanctioned by the US treasury in 2018 over Mr Khashoggi’s killing and dismemberment at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul that year.

