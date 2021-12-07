Jimmy Robertson sets single-frame record of 178 points in win over Lee Walker

An error occurred. Please try again.

Jimmy Robertson set a new points record for a single frame during his 4-1 win over Welshman Lee Walker to book a place in the last 32 of the Scottish Open in Llandudno.

Robertson secured victory 178-6 in the fifth frame, making a clearance of 133 after Walker had chalked up 44 points in fouls.

The previous record stood at 167 from Dominic Dale at the 1999 World Championship in Sheffield.

𝗛𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 is made at the #ScottishOpen 🤯 — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) December 7, 2021

In Tuesday’s evening session, Ronnie O’Sullivan coasted past Cypriot amateur Michael Georgiou to move into the second round.

O’Sullivan, the world number three, made half-century breaks in each frame as he completed a comfortable 4-0 victory in just 37 minutes.

During the second frame, O’Sullivan had sportingly refused to take a foul against Georgiou when the amateur appeared to narrowly miss rolling up to the green off the top cushion, but the six-time world champion said he thought the balls had touched.

Georgiou scored only three points in the match as O’Sullivan, who celebrated his 46th birthday on Sunday, set up a contest against China’s Liang Wenbo.

Six-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan feels snooker does not provide the opportunities of some other sports (Mike Egerton/PA)

Following his victory, O’Sullivan told Eurosport he felt potential home-grown talent was not being given the opportunity to develop and make an impact on the professional tour.

“Obviously (they are) not (being given enough support) and I think that is down to the snooker association to fund that and make facilities available,” O’Sullivan said.

“Personally if I had a child (that wanted to take up snooker) I would not want him to play snooker I really wouldn’t.

“Maybe 20-25 years ago it was a sexy sport, but it has kind of fallen behind to other sports.

“If you have a child you’d want them to get into a sport like (tennis player) Emma Raducanu (has), she’s doing fantastic.

“You look at the golfers like Rory McIlroy and the footballers, it’s just lovely sports to be in.

“It’s just timing I suppose. Maybe in another 20-30 years snooker might be back on top, but at the moment I’d be like ‘go and get a job mate’. Forget playing snooker.”

"One of the more pleasant visitors we have seen to a snooker table." 🦋 The #ScottishOpen keeps on 𝗚𝗜𝗩𝗜𝗡𝗚! 😆 — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) December 7, 2021

Earlier on Tuesday, world number one Mark Selby dispatched Oliver Lines 4-1, ending with a clearance of 107 – after a match which had seen a butterfly briefly land on the table during the opening frame before being brushed away by the referee.

UK Championship runner-up Luca Brecel was also back in action, defeating Joe Perry 4-2.

Scotland’s Anthony McGill progressed through to the last 32, producing a break of 110 as he beat Chris Wakelin 4-1, while Stephen Maguire defeated Thailand’s Sunny Akani by the same scoreline.

McGill goes on to face Robertson and Maguire will meet Tom Ford for a place in round three, while Welshman Ryan Day beat Gao Yang 4-0.

Fergal O'Brien has beaten Kyren Wilson 4-1 to reach the last 32! A break of 140 secured the win #ScottishOpen pic.twitter.com/9bwBXZIw18 — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) December 7, 2021

Elsewhere in Tuesday’s late session, Ireland’s Fergal O’Brien pulled off a shock 4-1 win over world number five Kyren Wilson, wrapping up with a break of 140.

Gary Wilson is through after beating Anthony Hamilton 4-1, while David Gilbert produced two century breaks in his 4-2 win over Chang Bingyu.

Scotland’s Scott Donaldson edged out Steven Hallworth in a last-frame decider and will meet Ben Hancorn in the second round.