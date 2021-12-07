Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Proud Jurgen Klopp hails ‘exceptional performance’ after sixth win from six

By Press Association
December 7, 2021, 11:34 pm
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was delighted with his team’s performance in the 2-1 win over AC Milan (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was delighted with his team’s performance in the 2-1 win over AC Milan (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was delighted with the way his much-changed side dealt with AC Milan in the San Siro to set a new record by becoming the first English club to win all six Champions League group matches.

Goals from Mohamed Salah, his 20th of the season, and Divock Origi secured a 2-1 win after Fikayo Tomori’s 29th-minute opener.

Klopp had made eight changes from the last-gasp win at Wolves on Saturday with only Alisson Becker, Salah and Sadio Mane retained.

“Honestly I don’t feel pride a lot in football because most of the time I expect good things happen,” he said.

“But tonight there was a lot of pride, an exceptional performance; I don’t mean because we won six games, I mean this game because it was so good with that many changes.

“It is easy for me to make the changes but the boys have to be confident enough to show how good they are and I saw so many good football things tonight which is incredible.

“And we won all six games, which is absolutely incredible and just another chapter for this group of players.

“It’s not a prize (winning all six) and you win something; I’d have taken each points tally to go to the next round but 18 is the best so we take that as well.”

Klopp was particularly pleased with their defensive display, having fielded a completely new back four – which included Nat Phillips making his first start of the season – and midfield.

“I really thought we defended exceptionally well,” he added.

“The plan of Milan was playing through the centre, through the half-spaces between the winger and our eights.

“We made it complicated because of the disciplined work of all of the players.

“I have to say Nate Phillips and Ibou Konate played an exceptional game, absolutely exceptional game.

“How they defended tonight was outstanding, I am really proud of the boys.”

Milan went into the game hoping for a place in the last 16 if results went their way but defeat meant they finished bottom of the group and their Champions League return is over.

“We have learned a lot in these six matches. It wasn’t the match and the result we wanted tonight,” said coach Stefano Pioli.

