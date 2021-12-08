Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Novak Djokovic on entry list for Australian Open despite vaccine uncertainty

By Press Association
December 8, 2021, 10:10 am
Novak Djokovic is on the entry list for next month’s Australian Open (David Gray/AELTC)
Novak Djokovic is on the entry list for next month's Australian Open (David Gray/AELTC)

Novak Djokovic has been included on the entry list for next month’s Australian Open despite continued doubts over his vaccination status.

The world number one has said he is yet to make a decision on his participation in the tournament, for which all players are required to be vaccinated.

Djokovic could conceivably apply for a special exemption to play in the event, but would be required to undertake 14 days of quarantine as a result.

Novak Djokovic file photo
Novak Djokovic has won nine titles in Melbourne (Adam Davy/PA)

The nine-time winner has maintained people should have the “freedom to choose” whether or not to take the vaccine.

Tournament director Craig Tiley said last month: “There has been a lot of speculation around Novak’s position. He has noted and said publicly that it is a private matter.

“We would love to see Novak here (but) he knows he has to be vaccinated in order to play.”

Serena Williams will definitely not be pursuing a 24th grand slam title in Melbourne after withdrawing from the event for medical reasons.

Williams wrote on the tournament’s Twitter feed: “Following the advice of my medical team, I have decided to withdraw from this year’s Australian Open.

“While this is never an easy decision to make, I am not where I need to be physically to compete.”

US Open Preview Package
Defending champion Naomi Osaka is on the list to play in Melbourne (Steven Paston/PA)

Williams, who withdrew from the US Open due to a hamstring injury, needs one more grand slam title to equal Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24.

Defending champion Naomi Osaka, who said after her US Open defeat to Leylah Fernandez that she planned to take a break from the sport, is on the list.

Absentees on the men’s side include Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka, while Jeremy Chardy, who has not played since the US Open after having a bad reaction to the vaccine, is also out.

