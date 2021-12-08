Lewis Hamilton v Max Verstappen – Tale of the tape By Press Association December 8, 2021, 12:00 pm Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton (Francisco Seco/Bradley Collyer/PA). [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will go head to head in Abu Dhabi this weekend with the 2021 Formula One world championship on the line. The pair have fought tooth and nail across 21 grands prix leading into Sunday’s final and are tied on 369.5 points at the top of the standings. Here, the PA news agency looks at the tale of the tape over their respective F1 careers ahead of the title showdown. Hamilton v Verstappen 36 Age 24 British Nationality Dutch 287 Races 140 McLaren, Mercedes Teams Toro Rosso, Red Bull 103 Poles 12 103 Wins 19 181 Podiums 59 4147.5 Points 1531.5 59 Fastest Laps 15 7 Championships 0 8 2021 Wins 9 15 2021 Podiums 17 369.5 2021 points 369.5 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Changes made to Abu Dhabi circuit ahead of F1 season finale Max Verstappen prepared for ‘straight-out fight’ for F1 title – Christian Horner Lewis Hamilton feared Max Verstappen may put him out of Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton seals amazing win in Saudi Arabia to go level with Max Verstappen