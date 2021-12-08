Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jury begins deliberations in trial of actor Jussie Smollett

By Press Association
December 8, 2021, 4:41 pm Updated: December 8, 2021, 8:51 pm
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives with his mother Janet at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)
A jury has begun deliberations in the trial of former Empire actor Jussie Smollett over charges he staged an anti-gay, racist attack on himself nearly three years ago then lied to Chicago police about it.

The deliberations began after a roughly one-week trial in which two brothers testified that Smollett recruited them to fake the attack near his home in central Chicago in January 2019.

They said Smollett orchestrated the hoax, telling them to put a noose around his neck and rough him up in view of a surveillance camera, and that he said he wanted video of the hoax made public via social media.

Jussie Smollett Trial
In this courtroom sketch, Dan Webb, left, cross- examines Jussie Smollett (Cheryl Cook/AP)

Smollett testified that he was the victim of a real hate crime, telling jurors “there was no hoax”.

He called the brothers “liars” and said the 3,500 dollar cheque he wrote them was for meal and workout plans.

His attorneys argued that the brothers attacked the actor — who is gay and black — because they are homophobic and did not like “who he was”.

They also alleged the brothers made up the story about the attack being staged to get money from Smollett, and that they said they would not testify against him if Smollett paid them each one million dollars.

