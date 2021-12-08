Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester hampered by Covid-19 and illness ahead of Napoli game

By Press Association
December 8, 2021, 7:27 pm
Brendan Rodgers will be without seven players for his side’s crucial Europa League tie in Naples (Nick Potts/PA)
Brendan Rodgers will be without seven players for his side’s crucial Europa League tie in Naples (Nick Potts/PA)

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has revealed seven players and three staff members have not travelled to Italy for Thursday’s Europa League tie against Napoli.

The Foxes will progress to the last 16 as Group C winners with victory in their final pool game and could still avoid a play-off by finishing top if they draw.

Should they lose to the Serie A title challengers, their passage to the knock-out phase will hinge on the result between Legia Warsaw and Spartak Moscow.

Rodgers told a press conference the squad that had travelled to Naples had been depleted through both positive Covid-19 cases and other illnesses.

He said: “We’ve had a number of people, staff and players, who haven’t travelled. We’ve had some positive (Covid) cases, some are generally not well, so we haven’t taken the risk.”

When asked to specify which players had been taken ill, Rodgers added: “That’s something you will see in time. We will have seven unavailable.

“It’s been (over the) last few days really. In general, you’re starting to see a few more cases and, for us, it’s always about the health of our players.

Harvey Barnes, top, gave Leicester a 2-0 lead in their home tie against Napoli, who hit back to snatch a point at the King Power Stadium
Harvey Barnes, top, gave Leicester a 2-0 lead in their home tie against Napoli, who hit back to snatch a point at the King Power Stadium (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Travelling to a foreign country, we have to respect travelling into Italy. We still have a strong squad here, but unfortunately it’s not a fully-fit squad.”

Leicester let slip a 2-0 lead and were denied victory in the home tie against Napoli in September by Victor Osimhen’s late equaliser, while their only group defeat came in Warsaw later that month.

Napoli sit third in the table after losing 2-1 in Moscow in November. Victory could see them qualify as group winners and with so many permutations it is a game they too cannot afford to lose.

Rodgers said: “We’re very comfortable, knowing we have it in our own hands. If we win, we top the group, if we don’t lose, we qualify.

Youri Tielemans has been sidelined since early November after injuring his calf at Leeds
Youri Tielemans has been sidelined since early November after injuring his calf at Leeds (Richard Sellers/PA)

“The key is to be positive in our mindset and try to win the game. They are an excellent team, but we played really well against them at home.

“The game at the weekend (a 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa), it showed we’re not too far away if we get rid of the mistakes. The team has a confidence there.”

Rodgers confirmed Youri Tielemans, out for five games with a calf injury, is back in contention and left-back Ryan Bertrand was also available.

Napoli, third in Serie A, two points behind leaders AC Milan, are bidding to rescue their season in Europe following two group defeats to Spartak Moscow.

Boss Luciano Spalletti will be without injured star players Kalidou Koulibaly, Osimhen, Lorenzo Insigne and Fabian Ruiz.

Spalletti told a press conference: “All matches are important and decisive, but we didn’t treat them that way, that’s why we are in this situation right now.

“The difference is that this one is a really decisive one. These are the matches that show the strength of the player. This is a match where there is no second chance. It is decisive.”

