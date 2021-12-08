Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
US approves new Covid-19 antibody drug for high-risk patients

By Press Association
December 8, 2021, 10:07 pm
(AstraZeneca via AP)
(AstraZeneca via AP)

US federal health officials have authorised a new Covid-19 antibody drug for people with serious health problems or allergies who cannot get adequate protection from vaccination.

Antibody drugs have been a standard treatment for treating Covid infections for more than a year. But the AstraZeneca antibody drug cleared by the Food and Drug Administration is different.

It is the first authorised for long-term prevention against Covid-19 infection, rather than a short-term treatment.

Covid-19 vaccine
Some people do not respond to vaccines (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

People who could benefit from the antibody drug include cancer patients, organ transplant recipients and people taking immune-suppressing drugs for conditions like rheumatoid arthritis.

Health experts estimate about 2% to 3% of the US population falls into that group.

“These people still have to shelter in place because they’re at really high risk of severe disease and death,” said Dr David Boulware of the University of Minnesota, ahead of the announcement.

“So having this therapy will enable a lot of them to get back to their normal lives.”

Specifically, the FDA authorised the AstraZeneca drug called Evusheld for adults and children 12 and older whose immune systems have not responded adequately to Covid-19 vaccines or have a history of severe allergic reactions to the shots.

Regulators said the required two antibody injections may be effective at preventing Covid-19 infections for six months.

Like similar drugs, AstraZeneca’s delivers laboratory-made versions of human antibody proteins, which help the immune system fight off viruses and other infections.

The FDA and other health authorities have stressed that antibody drugs are not a substitute for vaccines, which are the most effective, long-lasting and economical form of virus protection.

Antibody drugs are tricky to manufacture and often cost a lot more per dose compared with vaccines.

The FDA has authorised three other antibody therapies from Regeneron, Eli Lilly and GlaxoSmithKline, with the US government purchasing hundreds of thousands of doses.

All require an IV or injection. They are used to treat people with recent infections who have the highest risk of progressing to severe Covid-19 because of other health issues. Two can be used to prevent infection after a possible coronavirus exposure.

AstraZeneca’s drug would be used differently — only as a long-term preventive measure in people who have increased vulnerability to the virus.

In a company study, people who received Evusheld had a 77% lower risk of infection than people who received a dummy shot over six months, the FDA said.

